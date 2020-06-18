Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 369,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Garmin worth $57,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Garmin by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Garmin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

