Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of FMC worth $56,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

