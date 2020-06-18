Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

