Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Globant were worth $58,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Globant by 492.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.55.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

