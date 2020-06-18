Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.57% of Raymond James worth $49,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.