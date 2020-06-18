Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.63% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $53,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,722,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

