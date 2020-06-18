Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 70,958 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

BBY stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,696 shares of company stock worth $26,430,706 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

