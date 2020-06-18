Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 697,942 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.