Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 581,716 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 178.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $52,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after acquiring an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,541,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $70.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

