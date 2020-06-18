Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,570,317 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BRF were worth $56,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BRF by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

