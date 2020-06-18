Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 292,715 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.05% of SPS Commerce worth $49,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

