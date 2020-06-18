Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given Media Impact Score of -3.53

News coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s ranking:

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

