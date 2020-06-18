Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $24.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 633,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,838. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

