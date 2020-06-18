Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.05% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $40,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 44,421 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $909,297.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,328 shares of company stock worth $3,728,399. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a current ratio of 15.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

