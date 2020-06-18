Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.38% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $92.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19.

