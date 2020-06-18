Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 44,977 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,977 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Generac worth $46,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

