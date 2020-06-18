Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 32,543 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,543 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of National Grid worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Grid by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,026 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Grid by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

