Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,210,368 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 873,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 236,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Tenaris SA has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

