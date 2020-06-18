Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.26% of Coherus Biosciences worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

