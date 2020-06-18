Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 836,213 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

