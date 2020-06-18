Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,303,411 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.97% of Cheesecake Factory worth $46,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $15,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $3,125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.59%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

