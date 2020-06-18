Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,517,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $40,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 158,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

