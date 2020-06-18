Wellington Management Group LLP Has $45.98 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.94% of First Busey worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Busey by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $91,176. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $91,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BUSE stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

