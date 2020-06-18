Wellington Management Group LLP Has $41 Million Holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447,815 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.86% of G1 Therapeutics worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

