Wellington Management Group LLP Has $39.87 Million Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.04% of Spire worth $39,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

