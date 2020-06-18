Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.30 Million Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2,613.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,185 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.03% of Simply Good Foods worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 199.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 212,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 141,720 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649,590 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $8,515,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $210,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Also, Director James E. Healey bought 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

