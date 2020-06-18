Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.86% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $47,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 168,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,270,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

