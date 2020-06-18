Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.77% of Gentherm worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gentherm by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.