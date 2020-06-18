Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Welbilt earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Welbilt’s score:
- Trending News: Dough Processing Equipment Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Middleby Corporation, Welbilt, ITW Food Equipment Group, Markel Food Group, JBT Corporation, etc. | InForGrowth – Jewish Life News (jewishlifenews.com)
- Gas Fryer Market : Complete growth overview in 2020-2026 including top key players – Illinois Tool Works, Henny Penny, Ali, Middleby, Welbilt, Admiral Craft Equipment – Surfacing Magazine (surfacingmagazine.net)
- Growth Curve Analysis: Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) grow 39.57% in last 30 days – The News Heater (newsheater.com)
- Welbilt extends warranty for three of its brands – Catering Insight (cateringinsight.com)
- Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price (americanbankingnews.com)
WBT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.