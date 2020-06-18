WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.53

News coverage about WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEICY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.