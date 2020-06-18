WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given News Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted WEC Energy Group’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

