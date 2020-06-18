Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of Webster Financial worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

