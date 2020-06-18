Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

NYSE W opened at $202.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.28. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $207.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $427,517.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,789,473.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,163 shares of company stock worth $12,477,146. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

