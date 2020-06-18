Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $26,033.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,619 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

