Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $446,003.75 and approximately $61.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01867302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00173008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111251 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

