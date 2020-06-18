Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

