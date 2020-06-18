Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Waters (NYSE:WAT) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Waters earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

WAT stock traded up $14.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.12. 388,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.73. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

