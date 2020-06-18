Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

News articles about Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Waste Connections earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.