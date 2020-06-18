Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Washington Federal earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

