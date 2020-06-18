Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News articles about Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Want Want China earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Want Want China in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

WKRCF stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

