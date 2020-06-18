Walker & Dunlop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,226% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.16. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

