Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Waddell & Reed Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 183.0% per year over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.6%.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 111,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,562. The company has a market cap of $999.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.49. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

