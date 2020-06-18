W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of W. R. Berkley worth $55,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

