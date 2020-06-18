Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.