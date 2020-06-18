Voya Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,271 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

