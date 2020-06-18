Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.53

News stories about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vornado Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Vornado Realty Trust’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 256,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

