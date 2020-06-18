Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.843 per share on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

OTCMKTS VONOY remained flat at $$31.19 on Thursday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

