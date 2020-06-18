Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.88) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Bank of America increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.00) to GBX 238 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

