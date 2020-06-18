Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.88) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Bank of America increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.00) to GBX 238 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

