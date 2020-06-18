Vivid Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 251.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 280.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $37,083.76 and $7.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01867302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00173008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111251 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

