Vistra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,707% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Shares of VST stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.